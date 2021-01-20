UAE vaccination doses surpass 2 million mark, 21% population covered

The United Arab Emirates has so far administered more than two million doses of vaccine, the country's health ministry announced.

According to the ministry, 93,846 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours as part of the ongoing nationwide campaign, the Saudi Gazette reported on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of doses administered so far to 20,65,367, covering nearly 21 per cent of the country's population.

This is in line with the ministry's plan to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all members of society and efforts to reach acquired immunity resulting from the vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

This achievement and success in achieving that global record rate of distributing the vaccine per 100 people reflect the success of the National Vaccination Campaign and the great response the campaign is witnessing from all members of society.

Commenting on the achievement, UAE's Health Minister Abdul Rahman Al Owais said: "Reaching this record number of Covid-19 vaccine doses within a short period mirrors the exceptional efforts of our wise leadership in dealing with the crisis, as well as the concerted efforts of the government, all of the country's institutions, and our first line of defence heroes to provide the vaccine to all citizens and residents in various regions of the country."

He called on all community members who are eligible to receive the vaccine to turn up at the vaccine centres based in the various emirates of the country to support the campaign objectives of vaccinating more than 50 percent of the country's population during the first quarter of this year.

