Pfizer, Serum or Bharat Biotech - whose Covid vaccine will be India's 1st?

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Brazil halts China jab trial on adverse effect
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
Coronavirus vaccine: How much it costs, who'll get it first and other FAQs
Covid vaccine updates: Key facts and major announcements you should know
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
-
A senior government official informed on Monday that India is considering reviewing Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca’s vaccines, produced by Serum Institute in India, for emergency use on an accelerated basis.
Tune in for more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU