India's Covid-19 caseload rises to 1,05,95,660; recovery rate at 96.7%

With 13,823 infections reported in a day, India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,05,95,660, while the recoveries surged to 1,02,45,741, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

Thedeath toll due to the disease increased to 1,52,718in the country as 162 new fatalities were recorded, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

Thetotal number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,02,45,741,pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate to 96.70 percent.

TheCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.44per cent, it said.

The active caseload remained below 3 lakh. There are1,97,201 active infections in the country, which comprises1.86 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7,30 lakhon August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),18,85,66,947 samples have been tested till January 19, with7,64,120 samples being tested on Tuesday.

