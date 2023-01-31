UDAN scheme: Odisha CM approves 50 fire service posts for four airports

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday approved a proposal for creation of 50 posts of fire service personnel in different ranks for four airports under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) UDAN scheme.
These airports are Jharsuguda, Utkela, Rourkela and Jeypore. Of the 50 posts, 9 each will be deployed at Utkela and Jeypore and 16 each at Jharsuguda and Rourkela, an official said.
Recently three fire stations have been made functional at three premier medical colleges of state, namely Cuttack, Berhampur and Burla.
Besides, two more fire stations have been made functional at Tihidi in Bhadrak and Baruan in Jajpur districts.
These stations were running by rationalisation of personnel at different other fire stations. Recently, 16 fire service personnel have been deployed at Rourkela Airport in December 2022.
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 16:28 IST
