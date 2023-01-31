JUST IN
IndiGo to operate Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi-Istanbul route from Feb 1
Registration of properties in Mumbai up 7% to 8,694 units in Jan: Report
India has become world's third-largest aviation market: President Murmu
SC reserves verdict on plea of journalist Rana Ayyub against summons
As filing of nominations begins, AIADMK expects BJP to end uncertainty
ASI Gopal Das had clear intention to kill Odisha health minister: FIR
Ayushman Bharat, Jan Aushadhi provided assistance of up to Rs 1 trn: Prez
President Murmu focuses on govt's development thrust in maiden address
J-K highway closed for 2nd consecutive day due to landslide in Ramban
About 300k women farmers benefited from PM-KISAN, Rs 54,000 cr transferred
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
IndiGo to operate Boeing 777 aircraft on Delhi-Istanbul route from Feb 1
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sisodia seeks approval from LG for sending teachers to Finland for training

Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the government's proposal to send teachers of state-run schools to Finland for a training programme

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Delhi government | indian politics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sisodia seeks approval from LG for sending teachers to Finland for training
Sisodia seeks approval from LG for sending teachers to Finland for training

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the government's proposal to send teachers of state-run schools to Finland for a training programme.

The Delhi government had on January 20 sent the proposal to the Lt Governor''s Office to allow the teachers to visit Finland, days after Saxena asked the government to first conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the programme.

In the letter, Sisodia said "politics" should not be played on "such sensitive issues'' and urged Saxena to clear the file.

"The file has been doing the rounds in your office since October last year. The file was again sent to you on January 20 but there has been no decision yet," Sisodia wrote in the letter.

"If the file is not cleared, the teachers' proposed training in March will also not happen," he said.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the LG to allow the teachers to attend the training programme.

"I urge Hon'ble LG to allow our teachers to go abroad for training. Hon'ble LG had himself said that he is not against it," he said in a tweet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 15:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU