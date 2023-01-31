Sisodia seeks approval from LG for sending teachers to Finland for training

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister on Tuesday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena asking him to approve the government's proposal to send teachers of state-run schools to Finland for a training programme.

The had on January 20 sent the proposal to the Lt Governor''s Office to allow the teachers to visit Finland, days after Saxena asked the government to first conduct a cost-benefit analysis of the programme.

In the letter, Sisodia said "politics" should not be played on "such sensitive issues'' and urged Saxena to clear the file.

"The file has been doing the rounds in your office since October last year. The file was again sent to you on January 20 but there has been no decision yet," Sisodia wrote in the letter.

"If the file is not cleared, the teachers' proposed training in March will also not happen," he said.

Sharing the letter on Twitter, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also urged the LG to allow the teachers to attend the training programme.

"I urge Hon'ble LG to allow our teachers to go abroad for training. Hon'ble LG had himself said that he is not against it," he said in a tweet.

