JUST IN
Strong tremors from major earthquake shakes north India, triggers panic
DoT seeks Rs 33,111 cr for BSNL AGR dues: Parliamentary panel report
Punj police arrests 4 for aiding Amritpal escape, releases fugitive's pics
Central govt earns Rs 10.25 crore revenue from scrap disposal in Feb
Constitution does not preclude Centre from abolishing state tribunals: SC
Uttar Pradesh on track to becoming trillion-dollar economy: Govt
Over half of students say using ChatGPT for assignments is cheating: Report
C20 conference discusses inequalities, seeks justice for African kids
Removed encroachment from Yamuna floodplains: DDA tells Delhi High Court
Mobile phones, data cables recovered from Delhi's Rohini Jail: Officials
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
UK to assist West Bengal in creating workforce for upkeep of EV infra
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UIDAI suspends 1.2% of total Aadhaar operators for attempting fraud

The Unique Identification Authority of India has suspended 1.2 per cent of Aadhar operators in the last year for attempting fraudulent activities, an official statement said on Tuesday

Topics
UIDAI mAadhaar | Aadhaar

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Logo of Aadhaar. Photo: Twitter (@UIDAI)
Logo of Aadhaar. Photo: Twitter (@UIDAI)

The Unique Identification Authority of India has suspended 1.2 per cent of Aadhar operators in the last year for attempting fraudulent activities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is estimated to have 99,000-1 lakh operators who enrol individuals as well as provide other Aadhaar services like name correction, address change etc.

"About 1.2 per cent of total operators have been suspended in the last one year, due to attempted fraudulent activities. Necessary penal action is taken in such cases," UIDAI said in a statement.

In a security update of the Aadhaar system, the UIDAI said that it has restricted the number of enrolments per day per machine.

"To discourage mischievous operators from misusing the system, GPS fencing has been embedded in the Enrolment machines. An operator is required to verify the credentials of the Enrolment machine regularly with the UIDAI data centre and only a limited number of enrolments are allowed per day per machine," the statement said.

The Aadhaar custodian said that it has roped in state governments for quality check of all new adult enrolments.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is constantly adding credibility to the Aadhaar ecosystem through up-gradation of technology, adding new security features and by strengthening the Aadhaar ecosystem," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UIDAI mAadhaar

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 23:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU