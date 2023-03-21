JUST IN
DoT seeks Rs 33,111 cr for BSNL AGR dues: Parliamentary panel report
Punj police arrests 4 for aiding Amritpal escape, releases fugitive's pics
Central govt earns Rs 10.25 crore revenue from scrap disposal in Feb
Constitution does not preclude Centre from abolishing state tribunals: SC
Uttar Pradesh on track to becoming trillion-dollar economy: Govt
Over half of students say using ChatGPT for assignments is cheating: Report
C20 conference discusses inequalities, seeks justice for African kids
Removed encroachment from Yamuna floodplains: DDA tells Delhi High Court
Mobile phones, data cables recovered from Delhi's Rohini Jail: Officials
President Murmu greets citizens on eve of Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
DoT seeks Rs 33,111 cr for BSNL AGR dues: Parliamentary panel report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Strong tremors from major earthquake shakes north India, triggers panic

Strong tremors, lasting for several seconds, shook most of north India on Tuesday evening, creating panic among the people

Topics
Earthquake

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Earthquake, quake
Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

Strong tremors, lasting for several seconds, shook most of north India on Tuesday evening, creating panic among the people.

According to the US Geological Services, the 6.5 magnitude quake had an epicentre 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan's Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km.

India's National Centre for Seismology mapped it at 6.6 magnitude, and at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

However, the tremors were felt strongly across north India, from Kashmir to Delhi-NCR and reports poured in on social media about people reporting fans and appliances swaying due to the strong tremors while many ran out of their houses.

--IANS

vd/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 23:19 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU