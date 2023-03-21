Strong tremors from major earthquake shakes north India, triggers panic

-
Strong tremors, lasting for several seconds, shook most of north India on Tuesday evening, creating panic among the people.
According to the US Geological Services, the 6.5 magnitude quake had an epicentre 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan's Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km.
India's National Centre for Seismology mapped it at 6.6 magnitude, and at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.
However, the tremors were felt strongly across north India, from Kashmir to Delhi-NCR and reports poured in on social media about people reporting fans and appliances swaying due to the strong tremors while many ran out of their houses.
First Published: Tue, March 21 2023. 23:19 IST
