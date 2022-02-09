UK PM Boris Johnson signals early end to Covid isolation rules

-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suggested on Wednesday that laws requiring people in England with COVID-19 to self-isolate will be lifted within weeks, bringing an end to all domestic coronavirus restrictions.
Provided the current encouraging trends in the data continue, it is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive a full month early," Johnson told Parliament.
He added he plans to present his plan for living with the virus when Parliament returns from a short break on February 21.
Johnson's Conservative government dropped most remaining COVID-19 restrictions last month.
Face masks are no longer mandatory anywhere in England, except on London's public transport network.
Virus passports for gaining entry to nightclubs and large-scale events were scrapped, as was the official advice to work from home.
The UK has seen a drop in both new infections and COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals since early January, when the highly transmissible omicron variant drove daily caseloads to more than 200,000 a day.
Current infections average at around 64,000 daily, the lowest recorded since mid-December.
British officials have said the government plans to switch from legal restrictions to advisory measures and treat the coronavirus more like the flu as it becomes endemic in the country.
Britain still has the second-highest virus death toll in Europe after Russia, with over 159,000 dead.
