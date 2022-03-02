Ukraine crisis: India sends first tranche of humanitarian assistance

-
India on Tuesday sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance comprising medicines and other relief materials to Ukraine via Poland.
At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said another flight will carry the second consignment of aid to the east European country on Wednesday.
"A flight left this morning carrying the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland," he said.
India on Monday decided to send the relief supplies to Ukraine to help it deal with the humanitarian situation along its border areas that has arisen out of tens of thousands of people attempting to flee the Russian invasion.
"The prime minister noted that the first consignment of relief supplies to Ukraine to deal with the humanitarian situation on Ukraine's borders would be despatched tomorrow," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.
Ukrainian envoy Igor Polikha thanked India for sending humanitarian aid to his country.
