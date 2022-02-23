- Ambedkar musical: Grand stage ready; first day shows fully booked
- No issues are ever resolved in Indian TV debates: Tharoor to Imran
- Ukraine crisis has its roots in post-Soviet politics, says EAM Jaishankar
- Air India plane carrying 240 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi airport
- Explosion in illegal crackers factory in Himachal leaves 6 dead, 14 injured
- Sonowal to lay foundation stones of several port projects on Thursday
- Centre will ensure development of Puducherry: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
- PM Narendra Modi to address webinar on water, sanitation on Wednesday
- Never thought of contesting for the President's post: Nitish Kumar
- Allegations of BJP using central agencies against opponents baseless: FM
LIVE: Voting begins in 9 UP districts; West imposes sanctions on Russia
UP election 2022 Phase 4: A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh
As many as 59 constituencies, spread across nine districts, will go to the polls in the fourth round today of the seven-phased assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.
A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda districts in Rohilkhand, Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved.
In other development, an Air India special flight, AI1946, from Kyiv in Ukraine landed in Delhi around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Those on board were mostly students who were returning after the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued advisories asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily. On Tuesday night, families crowded around the arrival gates well in advance, waiting for returning students.
On the education front, the Supreme Court will hear a petition that sought the postponement of the physical board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 that are going to be held by CBSE and various other boards this year.
