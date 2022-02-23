JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

LIVE: Voting begins in 9 UP districts; West imposes sanctions on Russia

UP election 2022 Phase 4: A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh

Topics
UP elections | Varun Gandhi | Russia Ukraine Conflict

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

election, voting
Photo: Shutterstock
As many as 59 constituencies, spread across nine districts, will go to the polls in the fourth round today of the seven-phased assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 624 candidates are in the fray for the seats spread across Pilibhit, Lakhimpur-Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Fatehpur and Banda districts in Rohilkhand, Terai, Awadh and Bundelkhand regions of the state. Of the 59 seats, 16 are reserved.

In other development, an Air India special flight, AI1946, from Kyiv in Ukraine landed in Delhi around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Those on board were mostly students who were returning after the Indian embassy in Ukraine issued advisories asking them to leave Ukraine temporarily. On Tuesday night, families crowded around the arrival gates well in advance, waiting for returning students.

On the education front, the Supreme Court will hear a petition that sought the postponement of the physical board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 that are going to be held by CBSE and various other boards this year.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh