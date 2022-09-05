Under pressure to frame me, CBI officer committed suicide, says Sisodia.

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Delhi Excise Policy: CBI raids Sisodia's home, 20 other locations
CBI deputy legal advisor Jitendra Kumar commits suicide at Delhi residence
Liquor trader paid Rs 1 cr to Manish Sisodia's associate, says CBI FIR
Weed out root causes, save CPEC: China warns Pakistan after suicide bombing
-
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that a CBI officer committed suicide as he was pressured to frame him in a false excise case.
He also hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had last month raided the Delhi residence of Sisodia after it registered an FIR to investigate alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.
"A CBI officer was pressured to frame me in false excise case. He could not take the mental pressure and died by suicide two days ago. This is really unfortunate, I am deeply hurt," Sisodia alleged during a press conference.
"I want to ask PM why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy families of your officers," he added.
He also asked Modi if 'Operation Lotus' is the only work that Centre has.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 15:45 IST