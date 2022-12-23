Union Cabinet revises OROP for defence personnel, family pensioners

-
The Union Cabinet on Friday approved revision of the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for defence personnel and family pensioners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.
It will lead to enhanced pension according to the OROP proposal, he said.
The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners, the government's official spokesperson tweeted after Thakur announced the Cabinet decision at a press conference.
First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:58 IST
