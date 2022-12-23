JUST IN
'Mastermind' among 5 arrested in Bihar's Saran hooch tragedy case
Air pollution sources to be tracked on real-time basis in Delhi: Kejriwal
SJVN to set up 100 MW wind energy project with Rs 700-crore investment
NHRC notice to Maha govt, 8 district collectors over rise in child marriage
The age of the Metro: How the system failed to induce behavioural change
Sikkim should showcase organic farming expertise to G20 delegates: Chamling
10th North East Festival begins with promise to boost MSME sector in region
Wheat acreage up 3.18% at 31.2 million ha so far; crop prospects bright
No Covid-19 curbs in Goa till Jan 2, says CM as govt advises precautions
India doing fine, don't expect surge in cases due to XBB, BF.7: Virologist
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Punjab Police conducts special operation at bus stands, railway stations
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Union Cabinet revises OROP for defence personnel, family pensioners

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved revision of the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for defence personnel and family pensioners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

Topics
Cabinet | Centre | OROP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

pensions, funds, retirement, investments, investors, savings

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved revision of the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme for defence personnel and family pensioners, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said.

It will lead to enhanced pension according to the OROP proposal, he said.

The benefit would also be extended to family pensioners, including war widows and disabled pensioners, the government's official spokesperson tweeted after Thakur announced the Cabinet decision at a press conference.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cabinet

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 23:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU