Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on three-day visit to Lucknow

-
ALSO READ
Satellite division Starlink is now active on all continents: Elon Musk
SpaceX has now manufactured over 1 million Starlink terminals: Elon Musk
887 more Covid-19 cases in UP, Gautam Buddha Nagar records highest number
SSLV suffers 'data loss' at terminal stage: ISRO chairman Somanath
Mirza International hits record high; stock zooms 51% in four weeks
-
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive in Lucknow on Monday evening on a three-day visit.
Rajnath Singh, who is an MP from Lucknow, has a packed schedule lined up with several events during his trip.
According to the BJP's Lucknow media-in-charge Praveen Garg, the Union Minister is scheduled to meet members of 'Mahanagar Awasiya Kalyan Samiti', the local residential committee, soon after landing on Monday evening.
On Tuesday, he is scheduled to meet members of the Dalit committee in Sudarshan Puri, Aishbagh.
After this, the Minister will go to Rajajjipuram for a meeting with the local residential committee.
Later in the day, he will visit the Yahiyaganj gurudwara.
The Defence Minister on Wednesda, is expected to visit the Kanhaiya Madhavpur ward in Bhuwar village.
Thereafter, he will visit the Manaknagar satellite railway station to review the ongoing construction work.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 13:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU