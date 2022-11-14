JUST IN
TN to provide internet connections, digital facilities to all libraries
GM mustard sown in 6 field trial plots days before SC heard plea against it
India's WPI inflation eases to 8.39% in October from 10.7% in September
To globalise or not: Everything you need to know about friendshoring
What are the differences between a game of skill and a game of chance?
Are sugar alternatives actually healthy? Here's what experts suggest
PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary
Delhi air quality still in 'very poor' category; AQI recorded at 309
Nehru birth anniv: Bharat Jodo Yatris to get copies of 'Discovery of India'
India believes in peace but will give befitting reply if provoked: Rajnath
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India's WPI inflation eases to 8.39% in October from 10.7% in September
Business Standard

Internet connection, other digital facilities at all libraries in TN soon

At present, only the Anna Centenary library has a digital option with more than 3,000 books

Topics
Tamil Nadu government | mk stalin | Library

IANS  |  Chennai 

Visitors at the centre's library
Representative Image

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have announced that as many as 500 libraries across the state will be provided with internet connection, digital facilities as well as the delivery of books to the doorsteps of readers.

At present, only the Anna Centenary library has a digital option with more than 3,000 books.

Sources told IANS that funds will soon be allocated for the initiative.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Libraries is also taking up a major initiative to deliver books to the doors of the readers.

Named, 'Nooalaga Nanbaragal', this scheme will help encourage people to read more books, especially children.

Volunteers will be chosen from members of the libraries as well as from resident welfare associations who can double up as delivery agents.

Tamil Nadu has introduced Virtual Reality (VR) devices in 76 libraries across the state. A total of 152 virtual devices were introduced at a cost of Rs 65.54 lakhs.

Librarians are also being trained on how to use the devices.

Each library has been provided with two VR devices and children above 12 years of age are given preference in using these devices.

This is the first time that VR is introduced in libraries in the country.

--IANS

aal/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu government

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 13:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU