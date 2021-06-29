Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal discharged from AIIMS Delhi

-
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal was discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi on Tuesday, sources from the hospital told ANI.
The Minister was admitted to the hospital for post COVID complications and was in ICU for some time.
He was brought to the AIIMS on the morning of June 1.
The union minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on April 21.
However, he had resumed work after recovery and held many meetings via video conferencing.
