Union Minister Prahlad visits Red Fort to assess 'damage' after rally

-
ALSO READ
Stores closed by farmer protests cost Reliance, Walmart millions in revenue
Will hold tractor parade on Jan 26 if demands not met: Farmer unions
SC agri panel members are pro-govt, won't appear before it: Farmer unions
Ministers meet farmer groups to break deadlock; unions insist on repeal
Protesting farmer unions hold marathon meeting ahead of talks with govt
-
A day after the violence and chaos at the Red Fort during the 'tractor rally' by farmers, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Prahlad Singh Patel visited the 17th century monument on Wednesday afternoon to assess the "damage".
The Minister, in charge of Culture and Tourism Ministry, visited the spots within the premises where a section of protesters had indulged in vandalism. He was accompanied by senior Delhi Police officers and other officials.
He was apprised by security personnel about the damage done to the structure and the ticket counters and how the protesters had barged into the monument on Tuesday.
Glass panes of structures at the spot as well as police vehicles were also damaged by a section of agitators, who clearly outnumbered security personnel deployed at the Red Fort. Security personnel were hit with sticks and iron rods.
On Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of farmers riding tractors and motor cycles and on foot had swarmed the Red Fort, climbed up to its ramparts while waving the tricolour, farmer union flags and pennants with religious symbols.
A youth had climbed up a flagpole and hoisting a pennant and a farmer union flag. Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu had done a Facebook Live from the ramparts of the hoisting.
The farmer unions have since distanced themselves from Sidhu, who was summoned by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the Sikh for Justice case registered on December 15 last year.
--IANS
aks/tsb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU