Union Minister Shripad Naik injured in accident; wife, close aide dead

Union Minister for Ayush and Defence Shripad Y Naik was injured and his wife Vijaya and personal assistant killed when their car overturned at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district on Monday night, police said.

The minister's condition was stable, they said.

Police said Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna on Monday night.

On the way, the driver lost his control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned.

"It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car" a police officer told PTI.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the accident and condoled the demise of Naik's wife.

"Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife.

My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured," Yediyurappa tweeted.