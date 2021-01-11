Union Minister Shripad Naik injured in accident; wife, close aide dead

-
ALSO READ
'Jan Andolan' against Covid-19 gains traction among workers in Ayush sector
Covid: Goa govt to rope in AYUSH doctors to treat patients from next week
Rs 14.58 lakh compensation to kin of woman killed in road accident
Six migrant workers from UP killed in road accident near Hyderabad
Ayush Minister Shripad Naik discharged after recovering from Covid-19
-
Union Minister for Ayush and Defence Shripad Y Naik was injured and his wife Vijaya and personal assistant killed when their car overturned at Ankola in Uttara Kannada district on Monday night, police said.
The minister's condition was stable, they said.
Police said Naik, along with his wife, personal assistant Deepak, his close confidante Sai Kiran, gunman and the driver were heading from Yallapur to Gokarna on Monday night.
On the way, the driver lost his control over the car near Hosakambi village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada and the vehicle overturned.
"It was not a collision between vehicles. Prima facie it appears to be the case of the driver losing control of the car" a police officer told PTI.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa expressed shock over the accident and condoled the demise of Naik's wife.
"Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife.
My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured," Yediyurappa tweeted.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU