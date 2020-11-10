Six migrant workers from UP killed in road accident near Hyderabad

-
Six migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh were killed after an SUV they were travelling in overturned after hitting an unidentified vehicle on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.
Police said three other workers were injured. The migrant workers were travelling from Bengaluru to Nagpur when the mishap occurred at Pati village in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district.
The deceased were Pramod Bhuher, Vinod Bhuher, Kamlesh Lohare, Hari Lohare of Ramgarh and Pavan Kumar of Gorakhpur. The sixth body is yet to be identified.
Chandra Vamsi, Anand Kumar and Pramod Kumar were injured. They were shifted to a nearby hospital and their condition is out of danger.
Police suspect that their vehicle overturned after hitting another while trying to overtake it. The SUV rolled over twice before it crashed.
Its driver fled the scene. The police was also trying to trace the other vehicle involved in the accident.
