Unlock: Uttar Pradesh govt relaxes night curfew by two hours from Monday

-
ALSO READ
Night curfew to remain in force within urban limits of 13 Raj districts
Call night curfew 'corona curfew' to spread awareness among people: PM Modi
Will strictly enforce night curfew, issue movement passes: Delhi Police
Karnataka government drops decision to impose night curfew
Madhya Pradesh govt extends Corona curfew in Bhopal till May 10
-
The Uttar Pradesh government has relaxed the night curfew by two hours from June 21, allowing opening of shops, malls and restaurants till 9 pm on weekdays.
Saturday and Sunday will be weekly holidays, said the order issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.
According to the order, from Monday (June 21), the night curfew hours will be from 9 pm to 7 am.
Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 7 am.
Various activities, including the opening of markets outside the containment zones, full attendance in government offices, opening of eateries with 50 per cent capacity and malls will be allowed.
During marriages and other functions, a maximum of 50 people will be allowed at both open and closed venues and only 50 people will be allowed in a religious place at a time, the guidelines said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU