Unresolved Ukraine crisis can derail global effort to end hunger: India

-
ALSO READ
40 million more pushed into acute hunger last year: United Nations
World faces food emergency as Ukraine war compounds hunger crisis
Obesity is stalking poor countries, where hunger once reigned
Ukraine war adds to hunger woes; 47 mn people risk starvation: UN
One-fifth of humanity could face poverty, hunger from Ukraine war: UN chief
-
Reiterating its call for dialogue and diplomacy, India on Monday (local time) said that if the conflict in Ukraine is not solved through talks immediately, there will be severe repercussions in the global economy which will derail the efforts of securing food security and eradicating hunger in the run-up to 2030.
Speaking at the UN Security Council high-level special event on global food security crisis, Sneha Dubey, India's First Secretary, said that the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts including in Ukraine have impacted the lives of ordinary people adversely especially in developing countries, with spiralling energy and commodity prices and disruptions in global logistical supply chains.
"If the conflict does not give way to a meaningful path of dialogue and diplomacy immediately, there will be severe repercussions in the global economy which will derail the efforts of the Global South to secure food security and eradicate hunger in the run-up to 2030," she said in the statement.
India has noted Secretary General's initiative of establishing a Global Crisis Response Group on Food, Energy and Finance (GCRG) and appreciated his call for exempting purchases of food by WFP for humanitarian assistance from food export restrictions with immediate effect.
Highlighting the twin challenges which include rising costs and difficulty in access to food grains, the country's First Secretary said that "even those (low-income societies) in India, who have adequate stocks, have seen an unjustified increase in food prices. It is clear that hoarding and speculation is at work. We cannot allow this to pass unchallenged."
Dubey said that the Indian Government has recognized the sudden spike in global prices of wheat which put our food security and those of our neighbours and other vulnerable countries at risk.
"We are committed to ensuring that such adverse impact on food security is effectively mitigated and the vulnerable cushioned against sudden changes in the global market," she said further.
In order to manage our own overall food security and support the needs of neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries, India announced some measures regarding wheat exports on May 13 this year.
Highlighting, India's track record of helping its partners in distress, she said that even in the middle of the COVUID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, India has provided food aid in the form of thousands of metric tonnes of wheat, rice, pulses, and lentils to several countries, including our neighbourhood and Africa, to strengthen their food security.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU