JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Maha bus not over-speeding at time of accident in MP; probe ordered: MSRTC

West Bengal logs 1,449 fresh Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths in 24 hours
Business Standard

Bill to amend Family Courts Act introduced in Lok Sabha by Kiren Rijiju

This bill is likely to be passed the first week of the monsoon session. The Business Advisory Committee has allotted four to discuss the bill, it is learnt

Topics
Lok Sabha | Kiren Rijiju | Bills

ANI 

A new political landscape led by the BJP is firmly established in the region now. It is good for the Northeast, good for India Kiren Rijiju Minister of state for home affairs
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

A bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday which seeks to amend Family Courts Act to provide for establishing family courts in Himachal Pradesh from February 15, 2019, and in Nagaland from September 12, 2008.

The bill was introduced by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

This bill is likely to be passed the first week of the monsoon session. The Business Advisory Committee has allotted four to discuss the bill, it is learnt.

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 has been brought with the objective of overcoming the issue of lack of jurisdiction of Family Courts in the States of Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

The Family Courts Act 1984 was enacted for establishing family courts with a view to promote conciliation and secure speedy settlement of disputes relating to marriage and family affairs.

The Act came into force on September 14, 1984 and as of April 2022, there were 715 family courts established and functioning in 26 states and union territories, including three such courts in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Himachal Pradesh established three family courts at Shimla, Dharamshala and Mandi vide notification dated February 15, 2019, and the Government of Nagaland has established two Family Courts at Dimapur and Kohima vide notification dated September 12, 2008.

The same are yet to be brought into force by the Central Government vide notification in the Official Gazette as prescribed under Section 1(3) of the Family Courts Act, 1984.

The Amendment Act seeks to amend the Act of 1984 by inserting a proviso in Section 1(3) to provide for the establishment of Family Courts in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

It also seeks to insert a new section 3A to retrospectively validate all actions under the said Act taken by the two states and the Family Courts of those states prior to the commencement of the Family Courts (Amendment) Act, 2022.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 06:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU