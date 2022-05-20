Ukraine war adds to hunger woes; 47 mn people risk starvation: UN

-
ALSO READ
SC seeks data as Centre says no starvation death even during pandemic
40 million more pushed into acute hunger last year: United Nations
Global Hunger Index does not reflect India's true picture: Ministry
World faces food emergency as Ukraine war compounds hunger crisis
UNHRC calls for humanitarian aid for 3.5 mn Afghans to avoid starvation
-
The UN food chief is warning that the war in Ukraine has created an unprecedented crisis of escalating food prices that has sparked protests.
World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley said growing hunger will add at least 47 million people to the 276 million marching to starvation before Russia's invasion of its smaller neighbour.
Beasley told a UN Security Council meeting Thursday that 49 million people in 43 countries are already knocking on famine's door.
He stressed that conflict, the impact of climate change, and the COVID-19 pandemic were already affecting food security but the war in Ukraine, which grows enough food for 400 million people, now has the longest bread lines in the world.
He said leaders must help open Ukraine's ports and increase food production.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU