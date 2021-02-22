UP Budget: State govt makes Rs 7,000 cr provision for PMAY Gramin

The Government on Monday proposed Rs 7,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), while announcing budget 2021-22 proposals.

A provision of Rs 369 crore has been made under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Further, a provision of Rs 5,548 crore has been made under Rashtriya Gramin Rojgar Guarantee Yojana to create 35 crore man days employment.

Under Batch-1 of Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana-3, Rs 5,000 crore is proposed.

As far as Panchayati Raj is concerned, a provision of Rs 10 crore for the establishment of 2 Chandrasekhar Azad Gramin Vikas Sachivalaya in each Nyay Panchayat.

A provision of Rs 25 crore has been made to encourage excellent gram panchayats under the Mukhyamantri Panchayat Protsahan Yojana.

A provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for the construction of multipurpose panchayat buildings in gram panchayats.

A budget arrangement of Rs 653 crore is proposed for capacity augmentation, training and construction of structural framework in panchayats under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.

For the expansion of e-governance in the villages, a provision of Rs 4 crore has been made for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Panchayat Sashaktikaran Yojana.

