UP Budget: State govt makes Rs 7,000 cr provision for PMAY Gramin

-
ALSO READ
Crop diversification plays major role in increasing farmers' income: UP CM
Yogi Adityanath dispensation's days are numbered: Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh emerges fifth largest exporter during Covid-19 pandemic
SC junks PIL seeking President rule in UP over 'worst crime record'
Samajwadi Party to hold state-wide programme on National Women's Day
-
The Uttar Pradesh Government on Monday proposed Rs 7,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), while announcing budget 2021-22 proposals.
A provision of Rs 369 crore has been made under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).
Further, a provision of Rs 5,548 crore has been made under Rashtriya Gramin Rojgar Guarantee Yojana to create 35 crore man days employment.
Under Batch-1 of Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana-3, Rs 5,000 crore is proposed.
As far as Panchayati Raj is concerned, a provision of Rs 10 crore for the establishment of 2 Chandrasekhar Azad Gramin Vikas Sachivalaya in each Nyay Panchayat.
A provision of Rs 25 crore has been made to encourage excellent gram panchayats under the Mukhyamantri Panchayat Protsahan Yojana.
A provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for the construction of multipurpose panchayat buildings in gram panchayats.
A budget arrangement of Rs 653 crore is proposed for capacity augmentation, training and construction of structural framework in panchayats under the Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan.
For the expansion of e-governance in the villages, a provision of Rs 4 crore has been made for Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Panchayat Sashaktikaran Yojana.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU