Yogi Adityanath dispensation's days are numbered: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of failing to increase sugarcane prices in the past four years and asserted that such a dispensation's days are numbered.
In one hand farmers are suffering due to inflation and on the other they are not getting the right price for their produce, the SP chief said, adding the BJP government is "completely insensitive" to these problems.
"The days of the state government which has not increased cane prices in the past four years are numbered, a party release quoted Yadav as saying.
"Farmers had hoped that they would get benefits as promised by BJP leaders and their income would be doubled. They had also dreamt that they would live a happy life but the head of the government which has cheated them is busy in making false claims despite unfulfilled promises," Yadav said.
The farmers will respond to this cheating through their votes, the SP chief added.
