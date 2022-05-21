UP CM Adityanath thanks PM Modi after excise duty cut on petrol, diesel

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra to waive penalties on select deficit stamp duty payment cases
Stay at guesthouses, not hotels: UP CM Adityanath tells ministers
Karnataka High Court backs simultaneous levy of excise duty, GST on tobacco
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time today
UP Police removes over 53,000 loudspeakers, sound level lowered for 60,000
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the cut in excise duty on petrol and diesel.
In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre in public interest has reduced the excise duty by Rs 8 per litre on petrol, and by Rs 6 per litre on diesel."
"This decision, which is dedicated to public welfare, will benefit all sections of society in an equal manner. Thank you prime minister."
The government on Saturday cut excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 8 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 6 per litre to give relief to consumers from high fuel prices that have also pushed inflation to a multi-year high.
Announcing the duty cut through tweets, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said the government will give Rs 200 per cylinder subsidy to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries for 12 cylinders in a year to help ease some of the burden arising from cooking gas rates rising to record levels.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU