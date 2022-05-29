UP CM Adityanth expresses grief over loss of life in Bahraich road accident

Chief Minister on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of life due to a road in Bahraich.

"Praying for peace to the departed souls," the Chief Minister said while extending his condolences to the bereaved families.

"I express deep regret for the people who lost their lives in the road in Bahraich. I wish peace to the family of departed souls," Adityanath told the mediapersons in Lucknow, .

Earlier on Sunday, five people died and around 12 were injured when a tempo traveller and truck collided in the Motipur area of Bahraich in .

