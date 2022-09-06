UP CM expresses grief over Prayagraj building collapse; announces ex-gratia

-
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed deep grief over the loss of life during a building collapse in Prayagraj.
"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of life in the accident of a dilapidated building that fell due to rain in district Prayagraj. Praying for peace to the departed souls, the Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families," tweeted the UP CM's office.
Taking note of the situation, the state chief also directed the concerned officials to reach the spot immediately. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs was also announced to the next of kin of the deceased.
"The Chief Minister has directed the concerned DM and police officers to reach the spot immediately. District administration officials have been directed to provide free treatment to the injured. Along with this, instructions have also been given to provide financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased," said the CMO in another tweet.
As many as four people died while 10 were left injured after four shops collapsed in Mutthiganj area of Prayagraj, said Police on Tuesday. The SDRF personnel also rushed to the spot to take note of the situation.
First Published: Tue, September 06 2022. 18:53 IST