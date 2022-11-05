UP CM orders officials to increase surveillance to control spread of dengue

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday directed officials to increase surveillance to control the spread of cases.

Adityanath held a meeting on prevention at his residence, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to take steps to effectively control the spread of . He also ordered nodal officers to make field visits to review the steps taken for dengue prevention.

He also directed municipal corporations and local bodies to undertake special fogging campaigns.

Asking doctors to work on a mission mode to provide treatment, Adityanath also directed them to ensure availability of medicines.

