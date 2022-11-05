JUST IN
Business Standard

UP CM orders officials to increase surveillance to control spread of dengue

He also directed municipal corporations and local bodies to undertake special fogging campaigns

Topics
Dengue | Yogi Adityanath | Dengue cases

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to increase surveillance to control the spread of dengue cases.

Adityanath held a meeting on dengue prevention at his residence, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The chief minister directed officials to take steps to effectively control the spread of dengue. He also ordered nodal officers to make field visits to review the steps taken for dengue prevention.

He also directed municipal corporations and local bodies to undertake special fogging campaigns.

Asking doctors to work on a mission mode to provide treatment, Adityanath also directed them to ensure availability of medicines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 18:50 IST

