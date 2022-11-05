His outlook towards democracy inspiring: PM on death of India's first voter

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Sundernagar (HP) 

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Saturday morning.

Two days ago, Negi had cast his vote for the state's Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said earlier in the day.

Addressing a poll rally here in Mandi district for the November 12 assembly polls in the hill state, Modi said, "When I started from Delhi in the morning, I got to know about the death of Shyam Saran Negi. The 106-year-old had voted more than 30 times in his life."

"Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty," Modi said, adding Negi's outlook towards democracy will inspire the country's youth.

"With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin," the prime minister said.

In the morning, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had condoled Negi's death.

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 15:20 IST

