ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA in Delhi Excise Policy scam case

In the latest development in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning the personal assistant of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, sources said on Saturday.
According to the sources, Devender Sharma alias Rinku was detained on Saturday morning and the ED has been interrogating him since then.
The ED is however, yet to make an official statement regarding Saturday's development.
Sisodia slammed the ED's move and said in a tweet that the probe agency has now targeted his PA and since they did not find anything, they have detained him.
In its FIR, the CBI has named Sisodia as the main accused in the scam.
He has been accused of giving exemption of Rs 30 crore to liquor businessmen. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.
The FIR also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been accused in the case.
First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:08 IST
