JUST IN
Survey work going on for bullet train project in Varanasi: Ashwini Vaishnaw
His outlook towards democracy inspiring: PM on death of India's first voter
'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram' stand on same level: Govt to Delhi HC
Mumbai: BMC official booked for accepting Rs 50 lakh bribe, says official
ED arrests Abbas Ansari, son of UP don Mukhtar Ansari, for money laundering
Long-term exposure to air pollution ups kidney disease risk: Study
EC mourns demise of first voter of independent India, Shyam Saran Negi
Bengaluru airport back to pre-Covid passenger levels due to high traffic
Army approves five Make II projects providing impetus to 'Atma Nirbhaarta'
First voter of independent India Shyam Saran Negi passes away in Himachal
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Survey work going on for bullet train project in Varanasi: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Business Standard

ED questions Manish Sisodia's PA in Delhi Excise Policy scam case

In its FIR, the CBI has named Sisodia as the main accused in the scam

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Enforcement Directorate

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

In the latest development in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is questioning the personal assistant of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, sources said on Saturday.

According to the sources, Devender Sharma alias Rinku was detained on Saturday morning and the ED has been interrogating him since then.

The ED is however, yet to make an official statement regarding Saturday's development.

Sisodia slammed the ED's move and said in a tweet that the probe agency has now targeted his PA and since they did not find anything, they have detained him.

In its FIR, the CBI has named Sisodia as the main accused in the scam.

He has been accused of giving exemption of Rs 30 crore to liquor businessmen. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

The FIR also said that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been accused in the case.

--IANS

atk/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Sat, November 05 2022. 16:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.