SP leader Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP on the issue of rising fuel prices,

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday attacked the BJP on the issue of price rise, alleging that the saffron party has become a "company", which is passing on "increased cost" to people without reducing profit.
He also tagged a news report "Cost of living rises in India as companies pass on higher prices" with his tweet.
"In today's time of inflation, companies are recovering the increasing cost from the public but are not reducing their profits. The role of the government in a democracy is not to rule, but to make policies, which are in the public interest, so that no one can exploit and oppress the people. BJP has become a company," Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi.
Petrol and diesel prices were on Tuesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 9.20 per litre.
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61 per litre, while diesel rates have gone up to Rs 95.87, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.
This is the 13th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.
