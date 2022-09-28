JUST IN
Traffic halted on Delhi's old Yamuna bridge as river runs above danger mark
Delhi CM launches blood donation drive, asks people to donate twice a year
Yamuna's water level drops but continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi
SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt on October 12
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests businessman Sameer Mahendru
UP govt asks banks to strengthen security systems, digital transactions
Amrapali homebuyers urged to form association to take over project upkeep
PFI raising funds from India, abroad through banking channels: Centre
PM Modi pays tributes to Lata Mangeshkar on her 93rd birth anniversary
India's approach to Ukraine war will continue to be human-centric: UN envoy
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists in FY22: Report
Tourism to get affected as SC bans commercial activities around Taj Mahal
Business Standard

UP CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurates Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of the late singer's 93rd birth anniversary.

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Lata Mangeshkar | Uttar Pradesh government

IANS  |  Ayodhya 

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses MLAs during 'Prabodhan' programme, at Tilak Hall, Vidhan Bhawan, in Lucknow, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya on the occasion of the late singer's 93rd birth anniversary.

Paying tributes, Yogi said: "Sanatan Dharma means paying tributes to the one who gave all her life to India's music and culture. She has sung maximum bhajans in praise of Lord Ram. Her patriotic songs were also unparalleled and are memorable. This tribute has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The Chief Minister said that Ayodhya was on its way to becoming one of the most beautiful cities of the world.

"The Ram temple is on its way to completion and people will not have to wait for long for it," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi paid tributes to iconic singer, saying the in Ayodhya named after her will be a fitting tribute to her.

"Remembering Lata Didi on her birth anniversary. There is so much that I recall... the innumerable interactions in which she would shower so much affection. I am glad that today, a Chowk in Ayodhya will be named after her. It is a fitting tribute to one of the greatest Indian icons."

Lata Mangeshkar's nephew Adinath Mangeshkar represented the singer's family at the inauguration ceremony.

Lata Chowk has a 40-foot veena, a musical instrument associated with Goddess Saraswati, weighing 14 tonnes that has been installed in Ayodhya as a tribute to legendary singer.

Ram Sutar, who designed the Veena, also attended the ceremony.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy was also be present at the event to which religious and political leaders had been invited.

Later, a cultural event was organized at the Ram Katha Park and an exhibition based on the life of the singer was also on display.

Lata Mangeshkar, born in 1929, died at a Mumbai hospital on February 6 this year. She won three National Awards for Best Female Playback Singer.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 14:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.