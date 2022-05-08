Prominent crossing in Ayodhya to be developed, named after Lata Mangeshkar

-
ALSO READ
The diva supreme: Remembering 'the voice of India' Lata Mangeshkar
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar carried her dominance into the app age
Lata Mangeshkar's songs have brought people together: LS Speaker Birla
How did Lata Mangeshkar dominate the Indian music economy?
Void left by Lata Mangeshkar's demise will be impossible to fill: Amit Shah
-
A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.
Songs sung by Lata Mangeshkar that were dedicated to Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman would also be played in Ayodhya.
The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has started identifying prominent crossings across the city.
According to official sources, most probably, the main crossing in Ayodhya on way to Ram Janmabhoomi was likely to be selected for this project.
"We will finalise a prominent crossing in the next 10 days and will forward a proposed to the state government for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar," said Rishikesh Upadhyay, mayor of Ayodhya.
--IANS
amita/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU