SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt on October 12

The on Wednesday said it will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

A constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said it will consider if the pleas are an academic exercise.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes.

