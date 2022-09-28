JUST IN
Yamuna's water level drops but continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi
Business Standard

SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt on October 12

The Supreme Court said it will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000

Topics
Supreme Court | Demonetisation

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
A view of the Supreme Court | Photo: PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.

A constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said it will consider if the pleas are an academic exercise.

The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes.

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 12:20 IST

