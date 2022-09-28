SC to hear pleas against 2016 demonetisation by govt on October 12

-
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it will hear on October 12 a batch of pleas challenging the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination of Rs 500 and Rs 1000.
A constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said it will consider if the pleas are an academic exercise.
The bench, also comprising Justices B R Gavai, A S Bopanna, V Ramasubramanian, and B V Nagarathna was hearing a batch of 58 petitions challenging the Centre's November 8, 2016 decision to demonetise the currency notes.
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 12:20 IST
