UP Covid-19 tally reaches 410,635 with 3,500 fresh cases, adds 61 deaths

-
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh records 62 fresh coronavirus deaths, over 5,200 new cases
Uttar Pradesh reports 6,711 new Covid-19 cases, 66 additional deaths
Uttar Pradesh reports 69 more Covid-19 deaths, 4,271 fresh cases
Uttar Pradesh coronavirus update: Stare reports 6,711 new Covid-19 cases
Uttar Pradesh records 77 more Covid-19 deaths, 5,447 fresh cases
-
With 3,665 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached4,10,635 on Saturday, while 61 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,977.
The total number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,56,826 after 4,860 more patients were discharged on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 47,832, the bulletin said.
Among the new fatalities, seven were reported from Lucknow and four each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Amroha.
Lucknow registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 478, followed by 236 in Prayagraj, 231 in Kanpur Nagar and 205 in Gorakhpur.
On Friday, the state conducted over 1.53 lakh tests. With this, around 4.06 crore tests have been done in UP till date, the bulletin added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU