UP Covid-19 tally reaches 410,635 with 3,500 fresh cases, adds 61 deaths

With 3,665 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally reached4,10,635 on Saturday, while 61 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,977.

The total number of people who have recovered from the disease has risen to 3,56,826 after 4,860 more patients were discharged on Saturday, a health department bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 47,832, the bulletin said.

Among the new fatalities, seven were reported from Lucknow and four each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut and Amroha.

Lucknow registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 478, followed by 236 in Prayagraj, 231 in Kanpur Nagar and 205 in Gorakhpur.

On Friday, the state conducted over 1.53 lakh tests. With this, around 4.06 crore tests have been done in UP till date, the bulletin added.

