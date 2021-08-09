UP govt cannot hide 'plight' of farmers by giving full page ads: Priyanka

-
ALSO READ
Priyanka arrives in Lucknow, starts with silent protest against BJP govt
Only 3.4% vaccinated, Priyanka Gandhi points out flaws in vaccine policy
Priyanka to camp in Lucknow now, work for party from ground zero: Sources
Covid-19: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt over Central Vista project
Priyanka Gandhi holds meet with UP Cong leaders, to visit Lucknow this week
-
Attacking the Uttar Pradesh government, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said it cannot hide the "plight" of farmers by giving full page advertisements and asked what it had done about the "black agri laws".
The Congress general secretary's attack came over a media report on a farmer allegedly committing suicide in Pichaura village under Kanpur Dehat after his crops were ruined due to floods in the village.
"Farmers are the soul of this country. The UP government cannot hide the plight of the farmers by giving full page advertisements. Tell me what did you do -- With regard to stray cattle? Compensation for crop loss? Payment of sugarcane dues? About black agri laws? Regarding inflation and the price of electricity?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi's borders since November last year in protest against the three laws. Out of them, a small group of 200 farmers are now staging a protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi after getting special permission.
The Congress and several other Opposition parties are demanding a repeal of the farm laws.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU