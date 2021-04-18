UP govt to treat suspected Covid-19 patients as 'presumptive patients

-
Uttar Pradesh on Saturday issued an order that patients whose RT-PCR tests are negative but are suspected to be Covid-19 positive will be treated as Covid patients in category of 'Presumptive Covid'.
"Patients whose RT-PCR tests are negative but are suspected to be Covid positive after X-Rays, CT Scans, Blood Reports or Symptoms or Doctor's opinion -- will be treated as Covid patients in category of 'Presumptive Covid'," the Official statement said.
"The patients under this category can be administered the same medication as has been established for COVID positive if the attending doctor feels the need for it," the order further said.
After holding a video-conference with 'Team 11' of bureaucrats on Saturday, the CM Yogi Adityanath issued instructions to the officials regarding the lockdown and the curfew.
During the lockdown, medical and health-related services and supply of essential goods would continue. A massive campaign of sanitation and sanitisation will be carried outduring the weekends . The state government enforced night curfew in all districts with more than 500 active Covid-19 cases and also ordered closure of schools and coaching from class 1 to 12 in the state till April 30.
Ten new oxygen plants would be set up at different locations in the state soon with the support of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
