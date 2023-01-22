UP Madrasa Board head writes to PM on renewing Madrasa Modernization Scheme

The chairman of the Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme.

In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman has also written about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre.

The Madrasa Modernization Scheme has not been renewed since March 2022.

According to Javed's letter to PM Modi, the Centre has not paid the teachers in the madrasas for the last five years which has resulted in difficulties for their survival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)