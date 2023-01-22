JUST IN
Business Standard

UP Madrasa Board head writes to PM on renewing Madrasa Modernization Scheme

In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman has written about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Narendra Modi | UP madrasas

ANI  General News 

Madrasa
Representative image

The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme.

In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman has also written about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre.

The Madrasa Modernization Scheme has not been renewed since March 2022.

According to Javed's letter to PM Modi, the Centre has not paid the teachers in the madrasas for the last five years which has resulted in difficulties for their survival.

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 07:49 IST

