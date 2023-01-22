UP Madrasa Board head writes to PM on renewing Madrasa Modernization Scheme

-
ALSO READ
UP madrasa board to restart recognising unregistered Islamic seminaries
Manipur CM Biren Singh backs Himanta Sarma over demolition of madrasas
Uttarakhand Waqf board to introduce NCERT syllabus, dress code in madrasas
UP govt's policy on madrasas double-edged sword for their teachers: BSP MP
Gehlot govt sanctions Rs 13.10 crore for smart classes in 500 madrasas
-
The chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board, Dr Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday regarding the renewal of the Madrasa Modernization Scheme.
In his letter, the Madrasa Board Chairman has also written about the issue of the non-payment of teachers by the Centre.
The Madrasa Modernization Scheme has not been renewed since March 2022.
According to Javed's letter to PM Modi, the Centre has not paid the teachers in the madrasas for the last five years which has resulted in difficulties for their survival.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 07:49 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU