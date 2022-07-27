UP: Order on teachers' dress code in Shahjahanpur revoked after protests

-
-
The dress code order for government teachers in the district has been withdrawn following protests.
The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district had asked the men to come in shirt and trousers, while the women could wear saree, salwar-kurta or kurta and leggings.
The UP Primary Teachers Association questioned the authority of the BSA to pass such an order.
Following the controversy, the BSA has now withdrawn the order with immediate effect.
A senior official said that the BSA Surendra Singh, had set the dress code for primary and upper primary school teachers, instructors and shiksha mitras because during inspections, it was found that some teachers were coming to school wearing "indecent clothes", which is against the "dignity of the school".
"A casual dress code compromises the dignity of the profession. In some cases, parents and other people had objected to teachers coming to school wearing skirts, etc. So, we thought of introducing a dress code for teachers," the BSA said on Wednesday.
Dinesh Chandra Sharma, president of the UP Primary Teachers Association said that the BSA has exceeded his powers because policy decisions are taken by the government and not by a district-level officer.
Director-general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said this order was issued by BSA Shahjahanpur in his individual capacity.
