Hijab ban: NCW chairperson welcomes Karnataka High Court's verdict

-
ALSO READ
Will try to win hearts of 'misguided' Muslim girls: Minister on hijab order
Karnataka HC on hijab row and the bigger debate of Uniform Civil Code
Karnataka HC dismisses pleas, says wearing hijab not essential to Islam
Hijab row: Plea filed in SC challenging Karnataka HC interim order
Complete arguments by this week: Karnataka HC directs counsels on hijab row
-
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Tuesday welcomed the decision of Karnataka High Court on Hijab ban, saying that students must follow the dress code prescribed inside an educational institution by the administration.
"Girls and women have the right to wear anything of their choice and nothing should come in the way of their freedom to choose but inside an educational institution, in my view, students must follow the dress code prescribed by the administration," the NCW chairperson said welcoming the court's decision.
Earlier, a Karnataka High Court's special bench dismissed all petitions seeking direction for permission to wear hijab in classrooms.
The HC also stated that "wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. Prescription of uniform is constitutional and students can't object to it."
The NCW chief further said the verdict will now hopefully put an end to the ongoing controversy and will allow girls to go back to school and continue their education.
The hijab row, which started as a protest by six students of the Udupi Pre-University Girl's College in Karnataka, turned into a big crisis.
Today, on the day of judgement, security was beefed up across the state as a precautionary measure. A holiday was declared in the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi and Shivamogga for schools and colleges.
Most of the districts imposed prohibitory orders in the surrounding areas of educational institutions. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant issued prohibitory orders restricting protests, celebrations and gatherings in the entire city for seven days from March 15.
--IANS
uj/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU