UP Pollution Control Board imposes over Rs 97 lakh fine on 24 paper mills

-
ALSO READ
Delhi air pollution: NGT directs UP to keep vigil on illegal brick kilns
Stubble burning continues in Amritsar as alternative methods are expensive
India generated 18,000 tonnes Covid waste since June; Maha contributed most
Anti-pollution plan by SC-appointed body to come in force from Oct 15
NGT directs SPCBs to ensure scientific disposal of waste by oil refineries
-
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of over Rs 97 lakh on 24 paper mills for creating pollution and releasing contaminated water into drains in the district.
According to Regional Officer of UPPCB, AnkitSingh, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority chairman Bhure Lal inspected these sites two days ago and found them violating environment norms and creating pollution.
These paper mills are situated on Bhopa Road, Jansath Road and Jolly Road in the district, Singh said, adding that the department has imposed a fine of Rs 97.5 lakh on these paper mills.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU