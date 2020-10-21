Farooq Abdullah appears before ED in JKCA money laundering case again

-
ALSO READ
Abdullah's interrogation part of 'vindictive' politics: People's Alliance
Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's health infra
If talks happen with China, why not with other neighbour: Farooq Abdullah
Supreme Court to hear plea seeking Mehbooba Mufti's release today
Farooq Abdullah attends Parliament 1st time after Art 370 abrogation
-
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, second time this week, for questioning in connection with a money laundering probe into an alleged multi-crore scam in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA).
The 82-year-old former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir was questioned for over six hours on October 19 in the case.
After the questioning on Monday, Abdullah had said he was not worried and would cooperate in the probe.
The last round of questioning took place four days after Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream political parties, including the NC and the PDP, met at Abdullah's residence and formed the People's Alliance for 'Gupkar Declaration'.
ED officials said Abdullah's statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as in the past. He was questioned for the first time in July last year in Chandigarh.
The ED is understood to be questioning Abdullah about his role and decisions taken when the alleged fraud took place in the association when he was the JKCA president.
The agency's case is based on an FIR filed by the CBI, which booked former JKCA office-bearers, including general secretary Mohammed Saleem Khan and former treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.
The CBI had also filed a charge sheet in 2018 against Abdullah, Khan, Mirza as well as former JKCA treasurer Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali and former accountants Bashir Ahmad Misgar and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh for the "misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crore" from grants given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to promote the sport in the erstwhile state between 2002 and 2011.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU