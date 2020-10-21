BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP: Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil

Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse



will join the on Friday, Maharashtra minister and state chief Jayant Patil said on Wednesday.

"He (Khadse) will join at 2 pm on Friday...this will strengthen the NCP," Patil told reporters here.

Khadse has been sulking since he was made to resign as a minister in the then BJP government in 2016 on allegations of corruption.

There were speculations in the last few days that he may quit the BJP and join the Sharad Pawar-led party.

