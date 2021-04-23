UP records highest single-day spike of 37,238 Covid cases, sees 196 deaths

-
A record single-day spike of 37,238 COVID-19 cases and 196 fatalities pushed Uttar Pradesh's infection tally to over 10 lakhs and the death toll due to the disease to 10,737, officials said here on Friday.
As many as 22,566 patients recovered from the disease in the state in a span of 24 hours, taking the total count of recoveries to 7,28,980, Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal said.
On Thursday, the state had recorded 34,379 new cases and 195 deaths.
Uttar Pradesh presently has 2,73,653 active cases, of which over 2.18 lakh are in-home isolation, Sehgal said.
The total infection tally in the state is now 10,13,370 and death toll at 10,737, he said, adding that on Thursday, 2.35 lakh samples were tested while 3.93 COVID tests have been conducted in the state so far.
About the shortage of oxygen, Sehgal said a control room has been set up to monitor the situation and orders have been issued by the chief minister to install oxygen plants in all the hospitals.
Besides, 1,500 oxygen concentrators have also been ordered, he said, adding that people are being advised not to pay heed to rumours.
