UP reports 98 additional Covid-19 deaths; caseload climbs to 342,000

Uttar Pradesh reported 98 more fatalities due to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the death toll to 4,869, while 6,494 fresh cases took the infection tally to 342,788

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Student undergoes thermal screening before entering an examination centre to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 entrance papers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Uttar Pradesh reported 98 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Friday, taking the death toll to 4,869, while 6,494 fresh cases took the infection tally to 3,42,788.

The state now has 67,825 active COVID-19 cases and 2,70,094 people have recovered from the disease till date, Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

On Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases were 3,36,294. Taking it into account the fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours were 6,494.

Prasad said the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the state is 78.79 per cent.

He said more than 1.55 lakh tests were conducted on Thursday and the total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the state has crossed 82.85 lakh, which is the maximum in the country.

Of the 67,825 active cases, 35,124 patients are in home isolation, which is 51.78 per cent of the total active cases.

"So far, 1,73,782 people have opted for home isolation in the state and of them over 1.38 lakh have completed their isolation period and have recovered," he added.

First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 17:21 IST

