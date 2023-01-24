UP's progress in last few years has drawn everyone's attention: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of on the state's formation day and said its progress in the last few years has drawn everyone's attention.

People of the state have set examples in different fields, he said, adding that it has been making valuable contributions in the country's development.

India's most populous state was formed on this day in 1950, incorporating the regions that came under the erstwhile United Provinces.

