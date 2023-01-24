JUST IN
Student visas were never part of FTA discussions with UK, says Piyush Goyal
UP's progress in last few years has drawn everyone's attention: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's formation day and said its progress in the last few years has drawn everyone's attention

Topics
Narendra Modi speech | indian prime ministers | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

UP's progress in last few years has drawn everyone's attention: PM Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Uttar Pradesh on the state's formation day and said its progress in the last few years has drawn everyone's attention.

People of the state have set examples in different fields, he said, adding that it has been making valuable contributions in the country's development.

India's most populous state was formed on this day in 1950, incorporating the regions that came under the erstwhile United Provinces.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 11:17 IST

