UP to ensure free travel of students arriving from Ukraine to their homes

government will make arrangements to facilitate that all students hailing from the state and evacuated from reach their respective homes safely and free of cost from Delhi Airport, said Avnish Awasthi, additional chief secretary (Home).

Awasthi while speaking to ANI said, "All the students of arriving from will reach their homes safely from Delhi and the full cost will be borne by the UP government."

The Indian government is continuously evacuating students who were stranded in via neighbouring countries, he said.

Awasthi added, "The Home Department and other departments of UP have been given the responsibility of ensuring their (evacuated) students' security.

