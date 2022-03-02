PM Narendra Modi expresses anguish over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to several European leaders over the Ukraine crisis on Tuesday and expressed his anguish over the deteriorating situation and the humanitarian crisis in the war-hit country, while reiterating India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue, the PMO said.
Modi spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Council President Charles Michel amid a worsening situation in Ukraine as the Russian forces moved deeper into the country. An Indian student also lost his life in shelling during the Russian advance.
Modi and Macron shared their concerns over the continuing hostilities and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.
Modi welcomed the talks between Ukraine and Russia, and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people.
In his comments, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed India's belief that respect for international law, the UN Charter and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all countries underpin the contemporary world order, the PMO said.
Modi also briefed Macron on India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict areas and send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, for the affected populations.
In his talks with Duda, Modi thanked him for the assistance provided by Poland in the evacuation of Indian citizens from Ukraine and for the special gesture of relaxing the visa requirement for the Indian citizens crossing over to the country from Ukraine.
He expressed his particular appreciation for the warm reception and facilitation extended by Polish citizens to the Indian nationals at this difficult time, the PMO said.
Alluding to the traditional friendly relations between the two countries, Modi recalled the assistance offered by Poland in the wake of the Gujarat earthquake in 2001.
He also recollected the exemplary role played by the Maharaja of Jamnagar in rescuing several Polish families and young orphans during the Second World War, the PMO said.
Modi also informed Duda that Union minister V K Singh would be stationed in Poland as his special envoy to oversee the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens.
"The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue. He stressed upon the importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations," the PMO said.
In his talks with the European Council president, Modi expressed anguish over the deteriorating situation and the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. He reiterated India's appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue.
"The Prime Minister stressed that the contemporary global order was anchored on international law, UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. He welcomed the talks between the two parties and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people," the PMO said.
Modi also spoke about the efforts being made by India to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines, to the affected areas.
