UP to launch awareness campaign about crimes against children, women

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

A special campaign will be organised in Uttar Pradesh from October 17 to October 25 to create awareness among the public regarding crimes against children and women, according to a statement on Saturday.

Director General of Police HC Awasthy said directions have been issued to all the police stations in the state to put up posters of the campaign at various schools and colleges, and also hold programmes.

In the statement issued here by the Home Department, UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said, "A campaign for women empowerment will be organised from October 17 to October 25 in the state. The awareness campaign will aim to strengthen the safety of the women and children.

First Published: Sat, October 10 2020. 19:09 IST

