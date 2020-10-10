Air India to resume flights on Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai route from Oct 12

would resume direct



flights on the Mumbai-Mangaluru- sector from October 12, the airline said.

Months after the suspension of the service due to the pandemic, the airline is to operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight would leave at 10.15 am and arrive here at 12 pm.

The flight from here would depart at 12.40 pm and land in at 2.20 pm, the airline said in a statement.

