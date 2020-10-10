Air India to resume flights on Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai route from Oct 12

-
-
Air India would resume direct
flights on the Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai sector from October 12, the airline said.
Months after the suspension of the service due to the pandemic, the airline is to operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
The flight would leave Mumbai at 10.15 am and arrive here at 12 pm.
The flight from here would depart at 12.40 pm and land in Mumbai at 2.20 pm, the airline said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
