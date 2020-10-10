Air India to resume flights on Mumbai-Mangaluru-Mumbai route from Oct 12

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Mangaluru 

Months after the suspension of the service due to the pandemic, the airline is to operate flights four days a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The flight would leave Mumbai at 10.15 am and arrive here at 12 pm.

The flight from here would depart at 12.40 pm and land in Mumbai at 2.20 pm, the airline said in a statement.

First Published: Sat, October 10 2020. 18:08 IST

